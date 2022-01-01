Buffalo chicken salad in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
French Pub
1250 French Road, Depew
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken fingers, celery and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
3440 Transit Road, Depew
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
|$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)
|$9.90
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.