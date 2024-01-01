Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve burritos

Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road

4725 Transit Road, Depew

Burritos Texanos$21.00
Burrito California$22.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or carnitas with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and our green tomatillos sauce
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

BURRITO VILLA$24.00
One deep fried burrito filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, pico de gallo. Served with pieces of carne asada, chicken taquitos and cheese quesadillas
Burritos Mexicanos$19.00
2 Burritos, CHOICE of grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onions, & bell peppers, beans, cheese dip, burrito sauce, topped w/ house salad.
Green Burrito$19.00
One 13" burrito filled with carnitas, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and cilantro
