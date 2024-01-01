Cake in Depew
The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
1250 French Road, Depew
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
Made in house with fresh peaches and a gram cracker crust. Delicious and refreshing.
|Limoncello Cake
|$5.99
Delicious & refreshing.
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$5.99
Indulge in the ultimate chocolate fudge cake. This decadent dessert is made with layers of rich, moist chocolate cake and filled with velvety chocolate fudge. Perfect for sharing.