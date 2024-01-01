Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Depew

Depew restaurants
Toast

Depew restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$5.00
Made in house with fresh peaches and a gram cracker crust. Delicious and refreshing.
Limoncello Cake$5.99
Delicious & refreshing.
Chocolate Fudge Cake$5.99
Indulge in the ultimate chocolate fudge cake. This decadent dessert is made with layers of rich, moist chocolate cake and filled with velvety chocolate fudge. Perfect for sharing.
More about The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
Consumer pic

 

Anderson's Frozen Custard - Lancaster

4855 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mint Fudge Ganache Cake$40.99
More about Anderson's Frozen Custard - Lancaster

