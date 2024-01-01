Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Depew

Go
Depew restaurants
Toast

Depew restaurants that serve carne asada

Main pic

 

Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road

4725 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos De Carne Asada$20.00
Three steak tacos on choice of flour or corn t ortilla topped with cilantro and onion. Served with
More about Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road
Main pic

 

Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Carne Asada$25.00
Thinly sliced grilled sirloin with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, chile toreado, house salad & 2 tortillas
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

Browse other tasty dishes in Depew

Quesadillas

Chalupas

Chicken Tender Salad

Chimichangas

Fajitas

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Depew to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (773 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (763 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston