Chicken salad in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve chicken salad

French Pub

1250 French Road, Depew

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken fingers, celery and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Homemade chicken salad served on your choice of bread, topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with chips & pickle.
Strawberry Chicken Salad$17.99
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, strawberries, glazed walnuts & crumbly blue cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON

3440 Transit Road, Depew

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad (large)$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad (small)$9.90
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Duff's Famous Wings

550 Dick Road, Depew

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
