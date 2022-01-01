Chicken salad in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve chicken salad
French Pub
1250 French Road, Depew
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken fingers, celery and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Homemade chicken salad served on your choice of bread, topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with chips & pickle.
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, strawberries, glazed walnuts & crumbly blue cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
3440 Transit Road, Depew
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
|$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Salad (large)
|$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
|Grilled Chicken Salad (small)
|$9.90
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Duff's Famous Wings
550 Dick Road, Depew
|Seasonal Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.