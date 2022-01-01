Chicken tenders in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve chicken tenders
French Pub
1250 French Road, Depew
|Beef on Weck and Chicken Fingers
|$17.99
Roast beef on weck served with four chicken fingers, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.99
Five large chicken fingers fried to a golden brown, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with french fries and bleu cheese
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
3440 Transit Road, Depew
|Chicken Finger (large)
|$33.50
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
|$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
|Chicken Finger (whole)
|$12.50
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
Duff's Famous Wings
550 Dick Road, Depew
|Chicken Finger Sandwich
|$11.49
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Plain breaded chicken tenders served with Honey & BBQ sauce on the side.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request