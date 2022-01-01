Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve chicken tenders

French Pub

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef on Weck and Chicken Fingers$17.99
Roast beef on weck served with four chicken fingers, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.
Chicken Fingers$14.99
Five large chicken fingers fried to a golden brown, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with french fries and bleu cheese
More about French Pub
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON

3440 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Finger (large)$33.50
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)$13.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Chicken Finger (whole)$12.50
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
More about Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
Duff's Famous Wings

550 Dick Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Finger Sandwich$11.49
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
Plain breaded chicken tenders served with Honey & BBQ sauce on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
More about Duff's Famous Wings

