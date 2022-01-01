Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Depew

Go
Depew restaurants
Toast

Depew restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

French Pub

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken fingers tossed in choice of sauce with blue cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about French Pub
Item pic

 

Duff's Famous Wings

550 Dick Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken with chopped romaine, grated parmesan and croutons with a drizzle of Caesar dressing.
Crispy chicken upon request.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
More about Duff's Famous Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Depew

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Depew to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston