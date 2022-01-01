Chicken wraps in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about French Pub
French Pub
1250 French Road, Depew
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken fingers tossed in choice of sauce with blue cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about Duff's Famous Wings
Duff's Famous Wings
550 Dick Road, Depew
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with chopped romaine, grated parmesan and croutons with a drizzle of Caesar dressing.
Crispy chicken upon request.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request