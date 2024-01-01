Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Main pic

 

Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road

4725 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips y Salsa$4.00
More about Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road
Main pic

 

Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa for chips 4 oz$2.00
Chips And Salsa$3.00
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

