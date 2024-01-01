Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve egg rolls

China One Chinese Restaurant

Transit Rd, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1-Roast Pork Egg Roll$1.90
The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Egg Rolls$9.99
Dill pickle spears & Havarti cheese wrapped in a won ton shell, deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a dipping sauce.
Southwest Egg Rolls$11.99
Crunchy shell surrounding chicken, black beans, corn, onions, peppers, jalapenos, cilantro and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch-Mexican dipping sauce.
