Fajitas in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road
Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road
4725 Transit Road, Depew
|Fajitas
|$0.00
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
1402 French Rd, Depew
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$20.00
10” quesadilla with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad (Add cheese dip on top for 2$)
|Single Fajitas
|$20.00
Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas
|Fajita Cancun
|$28.00
Tropical pineapple sliced in half-filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, peppers & onions, baked over a pineapple glaze. Topped w/ avocado slices. Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas