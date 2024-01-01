Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Depew
/
Depew
/
Flan
Depew restaurants that serve flan
Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road
4725 Transit Road, Depew
No reviews yet
Flan
$7.00
More about Margaritas - Depew - 4725 Transit Road
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
1402 French Rd, Depew
No reviews yet
Flan
$7.00
FLAN
$7.00
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
Browse other tasty dishes in Depew
Burritos
Chicken Tender Salad
Pretzels
Flautas
Fish Sandwiches
Cheesecake
Steak Salad
Cheeseburgers
More near Depew to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Clarence
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Olean
No reviews yet
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston