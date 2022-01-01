Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Depew
/
Depew
/
Garlic Bread
Depew restaurants that serve garlic bread
Mooney's West Seneca
4628 Broadway, Depew
No reviews yet
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$5.99
More about Mooney's West Seneca
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew
3440 Transit Road, Depew
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)
$10.00
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)
$6.40
More about Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew
Browse other tasty dishes in Depew
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Turkey Wraps
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tender Salad
Nachos
Turkey Burgers
Philly Cheesesteaks
Turkey Clubs
More near Depew to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston