Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Depew

Go
Depew restaurants
Toast

Depew restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Mooney's West Seneca

4628 Broadway, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
More about Mooney's West Seneca
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew

3440 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)$10.00
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)$6.40
More about Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew

Browse other tasty dishes in Depew

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tender Salad

Nachos

Turkey Burgers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Depew to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston