Pies in Depew

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
|Ultimate Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Homemade creamy peanut butter filling in an Oreo cookie crust topped with chocolate ganache and whipped cream. A rich and indulgent dessert that will satisfy any peanut butter lover's cravings.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.99
Enjoy the wholesomeness of our Chicken Pot Pie -- a satisfying meal of juicy White Meat Chicken Breast, Seasoned Carrots, onions and peas nestled beneath an exquisite Flaky Puff Pastry.
|Peanutbutter Pie
|$4.99
Homemade peanut butter mousse in an Oreo crust, topped with whip cream.