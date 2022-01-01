Quesadillas in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
1250 French Road, Depew
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Stuffed in a large tortilla shell and baked to a golden brown. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Mooney's West Seneca
Mooney's West Seneca
4628 Broadway, Depew
|Mooney's Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.