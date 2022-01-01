Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Stuffed in a large tortilla shell and baked to a golden brown. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
Consumer pic

 

Mooney's West Seneca

4628 Broadway, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mooney's Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Mooney's West Seneca
Main pic

 

Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$0.00
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$7.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

