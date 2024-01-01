Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Depew

Depew restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Item pic

 

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$15.99
Hot roast beef on white bread smothered in homemade gravy. Served with French fries or mashed potatoes
More about The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
Item pic

 

Anderson's Frozen Custard - Lancaster

4855 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
All Natural Greek Roast Beef Sandwich$5.00
Anderson's classic all natural roast beef sandwich topped with lettuce, red onion, feta cheese, banana peppers, and Greek dressing!
All Natural Roast Beef Sandwich$5.00
Anderson's famous beef on weck. All natural roast beef traditionally on kimmelweck roll, most commonly dressed with horseradish. Made to your liking.
More about Anderson's Frozen Custard - Lancaster

