Roast beef sandwiches in Depew

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
1250 French Road, Depew
|Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
|$15.99
Hot roast beef on white bread smothered in homemade gravy. Served with French fries or mashed potatoes
Anderson's Frozen Custard - Lancaster
4855 Transit Road, Depew
|All Natural Greek Roast Beef Sandwich
|$5.00
Anderson's classic all natural roast beef sandwich topped with lettuce, red onion, feta cheese, banana peppers, and Greek dressing!
|All Natural Roast Beef Sandwich
|$5.00
Anderson's famous beef on weck. All natural roast beef traditionally on kimmelweck roll, most commonly dressed with horseradish. Made to your liking.