Steak salad in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve steak salad

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Blue Salad$17.99
Grilled flank steak on a bed of crisp romaine, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO SALAD FAJITA (grilled steak, or chicken)$23.00
A crispy Flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

