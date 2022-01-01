Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Depew

Depew restaurants
Toast

Depew restaurants that serve tacos

Mooney's West Seneca

4628 Broadway, Depew

Taco Mac$0.00
Taco Salad$12.99
Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, salsa, peppers, onions and sour cream
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

Street Tacos (4)$18.00
One choice of meet per order (carnitas, carne asada, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, barbacoa) Topped with onions and cilantro
Baja Tacos$19.00
3 flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of fried shrimp or fried tilapia topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and baja sauce.
Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla with beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef & house salad.
