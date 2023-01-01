Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey melts in
Depew
/
Depew
/
Turkey Melts
Depew restaurants that serve turkey melts
Mooney's West Seneca
4628 Broadway, Depew
No reviews yet
Turkey Melt
$12.99
More about Mooney's West Seneca
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew
3440 Transit Road, Depew
No reviews yet
Turkey Ranch Melt (whole)
$12.30
Turkey Ranch Melt (half)
$8.75
More about Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew
Browse other tasty dishes in Depew
Reuben
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chimichangas
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Pretzels
Grilled Steaks
Turkey Clubs
More near Depew to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(643 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(204 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston