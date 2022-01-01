Go
Toast

Depot Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

515 Depot Street

No reviews yet

Location

515 Depot Street

Manchester Cente VT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zoey's Deli & Bakery

No reviews yet

-

Works Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988 .

Seasons Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to Seasons!

Haig's Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston