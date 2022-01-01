Depot Deli
Come in and enjoy!
1148 North Main Avenue
Location
1148 North Main Avenue
Newton NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Hen and Egg
Come on in and enjoy!
Sweet 'Taters
Come in and enjoy!!
Coach's - Hickory
Come in and enjoy!!
Old Skool Burgers
Come in and enjoy burgers the Old Skool way! We have burgers, hot dogs, and brats fixed just the way you like them, juicy and delicious.