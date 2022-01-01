Go
Depot Hotel Restaurant image
Italian
Pizza

Depot Hotel Restaurant

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

241 1st St W

Sonoma, CA 95476

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

VEAL SCALOPPINE$25.00
PIZZA BIANCA$23.00
White Pizza with Prociutto, Sage, Ricotta, and Gruyere
DUNGENESS CRAB CANNELLONI$26.00
Ricotta, Veloute, Vella Jack
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$22.00
Bolognese Beef, Veal and Pork Ragu, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SPINACH SALAD$12.00
PIZZA ERNESTO$23.00
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
PIZZA MARGHERITA$22.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
UMBRIAN LENTIL SOUP$9.00
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$26.00

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

241 1st St W, Sonoma CA 95476

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cafe La Haye

No reviews yet

An American bistro in the heart of Sonoma

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, on the Plaza in the historic Creamery building. B&V expansive menu features signature burgers, award wining cocktails, spice rubbed wings, fire prawns, spicy ahi tuna salad, as well as homemade pies and gelato. The restaurant features 6 televisions, a full bar featuring beer and whiskey flights.

El Dorado Cantina

No reviews yet

Order Online and enjoy!

Depot Hotel Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston