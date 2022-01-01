Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Fresh Mexican Food. Award Winning Tequila & Agave Bar. In-House Brewery.
1139 WILMETTE AVE • $$
1139 WILMETTE AVE
Wilmette IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
