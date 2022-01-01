Go
Toast

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

Fresh Mexican Food. Award Winning Tequila & Agave Bar. In-House Brewery.

1139 WILMETTE AVE • $$

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)

Popular Items

Nuevo Margaritas For 2$20.00
Corazon Blanco, Vedrenne, fresh limonada.
BURRITO Steak$16.00
flour tortilla (contains gluten) with refried beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak
Tacos (3)$15.50
Your choice of three tacos (choice of corn or flour tortillas); served with rice.
Taco (2)$12.00
Your choice of two tacos (corn or flour tortillas); served with rice.
Guacamole w/ Chips - Regular$12.50
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
Extra Chips Salsa$3.00
Guacamole w/ Chips - Side$6.00
Enchilada CHICKEN$16.00
verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1139 WILMETTE AVE

Wilmette IL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napolita - Wilmette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torino

No reviews yet

Best Japanese Restaurant on the North Shore. Enjoy our Ramen and Sushi.
Bar Torino has drinks with a hint of Japanese flavor. Our menu is from the heart of Tokyo.
Love + High Quality Ingredients = Torino.

Pit & Tap

No reviews yet

SMOKED MEATS - COLD DRINKS

Pescadero - Wilmette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston