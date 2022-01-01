Go
Derailed Taphouse

A unique twist to the traditional tap house.

FRENCH FRIES

59 Crystal St • $$

Avg 4.2 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

Bistro Philly Steak$15.00
8oz Angus Beef Steak, Onions, Peppers, & Cheddar Beer Cheese. Served with Hand Cut Fries
Scallop Kiwi Salad$15.00
Butter Poached Shrimp, Roasted Corn. Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Dried Grapes, & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Dressed with Thai Peanut Vinaigrette
Bacon Mac 'N Cheese Burger$18.00
Derailed Wings$12.00
8 Jumbo Wings
Derailed Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Gouda, Spring Mix, Tomato, Bacon, & Herb Aioli. Served with Hand Cut Fries
Chicken Coop Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Organic Spring Mix, Apple Slices, Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Goat Cheese. Dressed with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$12.00
with Jameson Honey Mustard. Served with Hand Cut Fries
Build-Your-Own Burger$12.00
Pretzel$10.00
Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese & Mustard
Tacos Steak$12.00
Topped with Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Pickled Red Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

59 Crystal St

East Stroudsburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
