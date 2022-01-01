Derailed Taphouse
A unique twist to the traditional tap house.
FRENCH FRIES
59 Crystal St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
59 Crystal St
East Stroudsburg PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mountain View Wine Bar & Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
East Stroudsburg University - HRTM dept
Support HRTM students!
Sarah Street Grill
The Sarah Street Grill is located in downtown Stroudsburg, in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. We invite you to enjoy great food in our dining rooms or eat outside on our spacious deck. Later, you can enjoy a cocktail and check out the quality original music, or enjoy a game of pool or darts in our game room. Our seemingly endless selection of delicious entrees, sushi and pub-fare combined with our excellent staff will make your dining experience one to remember!
Siamsa Irish Pub
The only authentic Irish Pub in the Poconos.