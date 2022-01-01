Go
Deraney's Two City Tavern - Downtown Barnesville

From La Famiglia at Deraney's Two City Tavern to yours, stop on by today! Blending family nostalgia with great Italian food and artisan pizza!

PIZZA

216 Main St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lovers$18.00
Pizza sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Beef, and Mozzarella cheese
Feta Fries$8.00
Light and fluffy dough balls tossed in garlic herb butter and Parmesan cheese, served with our house sauce
Wings$11.00
Best fried wings in town
Cheezy Garlic Bread$5.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and pesto aoli served on a toasted panini bread
Chicken Cobb Salad$11.00
House lettuce mix, bacon, Shredded Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes,Onions, hardboiled egg and your choice of dressing
Spinach Dip$8.00
Spinach and artichoke dip serviced with toasted pita
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Chicken pan-fried donned with house red sauce, topped with mozzarella served on a bed of spaghetti noodles and house red sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

216 Main St

Barnesville GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

