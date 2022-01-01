Go
Der Braumeister Restaurant

Open for in-house dining, take-out, and curbside. Thank you for supporting your locally owned and family operated restaurant for over 30 years!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13046 Lorain Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Pierogies$7.00
Pick two from locally sourced in Slavic Village. Sweet ricotta or potato-cheddar mix, deep fried and served with sour cream and house made apple sauce.
Chicken Paprikash$17.50
All natural chicken breast in a Paprika rub, braised and baked. Served over a bed of spätzle or gf mashed potato with a paprika/sour cream sauce.
Beer Batter Fish Fry$12.00
8 ounces of sustainable USA farm raised white fish hand battered and fried. Served with Creamy Slaw & Hand Cut Fries. Sub a salad for your fries!
Apple Strudel$6.00
Made with fresh local apples, puff pastry, served warm, dusted with powdered sugar
One Roll w/Butter$0.35
Potato Pancakes$6.00
House made, potato, flour, eggs, parsley, grilled. Served with two side sauces. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.
Kasteel Nitro Barista$2.60
A Belgian Quad that offers notes of caramel and delectable dry chocolate. Additionally, this nitro can pour tastes a roasted coffee flavor, hence its “barista” name. Once Kasteel was a prominent force in the Belgian beer market, but it was pulled for rebranding and has since been reintroduced in nitro cans. Pair this with our goulash dinner!
DAB Original$1.65
A True Dortmunder classic that is named simply from its origin in Dortmund, Germany. Dortmund was made capital of the Rhine-Westphalian and Netherlands Circle and part of the Medieval Hansa traders guild! This particular brew was founded in 1868 and continues to be a classic light lager that anyone will enjoy.
Build Your own Schnitzel$16.00
Build a schnitzel just how you like it! Gluten free breading or traditional. Chicken or veal. Mushroom gravy or regular, pick two additional sides.
Bavarian Pretzel$6.00
Locally sourced. Soft pretzel dusted in sea salt and served warm. Served with beer cheese and german mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13046 Lorain Ave

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
