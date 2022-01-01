Go
Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2331 Brownsboro Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pizza$5.99
With one one topping
Brownies$2.99
a chocolate chip brownie topped with icing on top
10" Garlic Cheese Stix$8.99
our fresh bread topped with a tasty blend of garlic and melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce
10" Cinnamon Stix$7.99
our freshly-baked cinnamon sticks topped vanilla icing
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Kids Spaghetti with meatball$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Derby Pie$3.49
A chocolate and walnut tart in a pie shell with a pastry dough crust.
2 Jumbo Meatballs$6.79
juicy jumbo meatballs marinated in our scrumptious Marinara sauce
Pepsi$1.25
Ham & Cheese Sub$8.99
Deli-cut smoked ham sliced thin and piled high with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8" Italian bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2331 Brownsboro Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

