Derby City Pizza Co.

10619 W Manslick Rd

Popular Items

Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
10" Garlic Cheese Stix$8.99
our fresh bread topped with a tasty blend of garlic and melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce
Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Large The Champ It's Loaded$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
side Garlic Butter$0.69
Small Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Location

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
