Derby City Pizza Co.

Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.

9910 Linn Station Rd

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Large Chicken Ranch$21.95
Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken$21.95
Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.
Large The Champ It's Loaded$23.95
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
Jumbo Meatball Sub$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style$21.95
Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella
Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers$23.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.
Large Vegetarian$21.95
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.
Brownies$2.99
our freshly-baked cinnamon sticks topped vanilla icing
Location

9910 Linn Station Rd

Anchorage KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
