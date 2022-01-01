Go
Toast

Derby City Pizza Co.

Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

5603 Greenwood Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
PepperJack Cheeseballs$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
Basket of Fries$3.99
evenly cut medium- thin with a light and fluffy interior and a crunchy exterior
10" Cinnamon Stix$7.99
our freshly-baked cinnamon sticks topped vanilla icing
Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
2 Jumbo Meatballs$6.79
juicy jumbo meatballs marinated in our scrumptious Marinara sauce
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
10" Garlic Cheese Stix$8.49
our fresh bread topped with a tasty blend of garlic and melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce
Small Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5603 Greenwood Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CoverAll Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South End BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Taqueria El Comal

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston