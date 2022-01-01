Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Derby
/
Derby
/
Tacos
Derby restaurants that serve tacos
Steveo’s
6811 Erie Road, Derby
No reviews yet
Beef Taco
$3.59
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.
More about Steveo’s
American Legion Post 928 98330
7353 Erie Rd, Derby
No reviews yet
Mini Tacos
$6.00
More about American Legion Post 928 98330
