De Rice Thai and Japanese

Return Policy:
If you order through FoodDude/Ubereats/DoorDash/GrubHub please call them to notify of any mistakes.
If you ordered take out and delivery directly through De Rice and see any mistakes please call the restaurant right away.
8460 Birchwood Ct

Popular Items

Pork Pot Sticker (6)$7.95
Thin pastry shells filled with pork and served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Drunken Noodle$12.95
Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
Pad See Ew$10.95
The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
Sesame Chicken$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Pad Thai$11.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
Fried Spring Roll (4)$5.95
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices, and noodle-filled rolls then deep-fried crispy, accompanied by a sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Chicken Fried Spring Roll (3)$6.95
crispy deep fried rolls, filled with ground chicken, vegetables and spices, and enjoyed with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Fried Rice$9.95
Our classic wok fried rice with egg, soy sauce, onion and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion wrapped in wonton sheet then deep-fried to golden perfection; accompanied by sweet and sour sauce
Location

8460 Birchwood Ct

Johnston IA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
