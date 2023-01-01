Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Derry
/
Derry
/
Baklava
Derry restaurants that serve baklava
LaBelle Winery Derry
14 NH 111, DERRY
No reviews yet
Baklava Cheesecake
$12.00
More about LaBelle Winery Derry
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH - 9 Crystal Ave
9 Crystal Ave, Derry
Avg 3
(24 reviews)
Baklava
$3.99
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH - 9 Crystal Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Derry
Chicken Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad
Ham Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wraps
Coleslaw
More near Derry to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Londonderry
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1055 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston