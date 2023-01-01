Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Derry
/
Derry
/
Calamari
Derry restaurants that serve calamari
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Fody's Tavern
187 Rockingham Rd, Derry
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Calamari
$14.00
More about Fody's Tavern
On The Corner Grill - 418 Island Pond Road
418 Island Pond Road, Derry
No reviews yet
Calamari Fritti
$12.00
served with banana peppers and side of marinara
More about On The Corner Grill - 418 Island Pond Road
