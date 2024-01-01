Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Derry

Derry restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Derry
  • /
  • Chicken Caesar Wraps

Derry restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Consumer pic

 

Suppa's Pizza

10 Nashua Road, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12in Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Suppa's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH - 9 Crystal Ave

9 Crystal Ave, Derry

Avg 3 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Romaine Lettuce, House-made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing, Grilled Chicken on a white or wheat wrap.
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH - 9 Crystal Ave

