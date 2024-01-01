Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Derry
/
Derry
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Derry restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Fody's Tavern
187 Rockingham Rd, Derry
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Bacon Chipotle
More about Fody's Tavern
Suppa's Pizza
10 Nashua Road, Londonderry
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
$13.99
More about Suppa's Pizza
