Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Derry

Go
Derry restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Derry
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Derry restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Fody's Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Tavern

187 Rockingham Rd, Derry

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Bacon Chipotle
More about Fody's Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Suppa's Pizza

10 Nashua Road, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$13.99
More about Suppa's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Derry

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Baked Ziti

Whoopie Pies

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Cannolis

Map

More near Derry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston