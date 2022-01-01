Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Margherita pizza in
Derry
/
Derry
/
Margherita Pizza
Derry restaurants that serve margherita pizza
LaBelle Winery Derry
14 NH 111, DERRY
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$15.00
Crushed Tomato, Parmesan,
Mozzarella, Basil
More about LaBelle Winery Derry
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
9 Crystal Ave, Derry
Avg 3
(24 reviews)
12" Margherita Pizza
$11.99
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
Browse other tasty dishes in Derry
Chicken Pizza
Cupcakes
Spinach Salad
Cheese Pizza
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Garden Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
More near Derry to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Londonderry
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston