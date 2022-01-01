Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Derry

Derry restaurants
Toast

Derry restaurants that serve salmon

Fody's Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Tavern

187 Rockingham Rd, Derry

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$16.00
Grilled cajun salmon filet, mixed baby greens, tomato, bacon, citrus aioli on grilled sourdough
Salmon Cobb Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon filet, spinach, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, grape tomato, avocado, feta cheese, bacon, white balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon$22.00
Cajun style salmon with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
More about Fody's Tavern
LaBelle Winery Derry image

 

LaBelle Winery Derry

14 NH 111, DERRY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Za'atar Salmon$29.00
Za’atar Grilled Salmon, Warm Chick
Pea, Farro, Cipollini Salad with
Spinach, Mint, Red Wine Syrup
More about LaBelle Winery Derry

