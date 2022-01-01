Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burgers in
Derry
/
Derry
/
Veggie Burgers
Derry restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Fody's Tavern
187 Rockingham Rd, Derry
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Veggie Burger
$13.00
More about Fody's Tavern
Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH - Derry NH
36 South Main Street, Derry
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger with Cheese
$5.69
Veggie Burger on your choice of bread
More about Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH - Derry NH
