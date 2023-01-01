Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Derwood

Derwood restaurants
Derwood restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Outta The Way Cafe - Outta The Way Cafe

17503 Redland Rd, Derwood

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
More about Outta The Way Cafe - Outta The Way Cafe
Maria's Kitchen

16210 Columbus Avenue, Redland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.25
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.25
More about Maria's Kitchen

