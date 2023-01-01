Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp quesadillas in
Derwood
/
Derwood
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Derwood restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Outta The Way Cafe - Outta The Way Cafe
17503 Redland Rd, Derwood
Avg 4
(64 reviews)
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.00
More about Outta The Way Cafe - Outta The Way Cafe
Maria's Kitchen
16210 Columbus Avenue, Redland
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.25
Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.25
More about Maria's Kitchen
