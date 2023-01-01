Tacos in Derwood
Derwood restaurants that serve tacos
More about Outta The Way Cafe - Outta The Way Cafe
Outta The Way Cafe - Outta The Way Cafe
17503 Redland Rd, Derwood
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.59
|Cowboy Salad
|$14.59
|Tilapia Tacos
|$14.99
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
16210 Columbus Avenue, Redland
|Asada Tacos
|$4.25
Grilled steak, onion, cilantro, lime, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas
|Chorizo Tacos
|$4.25
Double 5 inch tortillas stuffed with chorizo, and comes with onion, cilantro, and lime on the side.
|Birria Tacos
|$12.25
Braised beef, onion, cilantro, lime, served on freshly made corn tortillas and a side of consommé