Des Moines restaurants you'll love
Des Moines's top cuisines
Must-try Des Moines restaurants
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Rib/Meat Platter
|$16.79
A lunch rack of ribs and one choice of BBQ meats, 2 sides and a slice of garlic bread.
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$8.49
Our Signature Breaded Tenderloin served on a Brioche Bun with pickles and onions on the side.
|Dinner Platter
|$13.89
Your choice of 2 of our BBQ Meats and 2 choices for sides. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
Big Acai Bowls
801 Grand Ave. Suite 310, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Acai POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Sorbet Mix POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Acai BIG
|$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden
|$11.49
Mac and cheese the German way... A tasty blend of Muenster, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses mixed with spaetzle. Topped with your choice of chicken, pork or beef for only $2.00 more.
|Wienerschnitzel
|$15.99
Tender veal freshly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with German potato salad and pickled red cabbage.
|Black Forest Schnitzel LARGE
|$15.99
Hand-breaded pork loin smothered in a rich and creamy cheese sauce with ham, spinach and mushrooms, presented over a bed of spaetzle.
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Graziano Sausage Sandwich
|$9.00
|Chicken Strips
|$7.00
|Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$12.00
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled chicken strips on avocado spread topped with bacon strip and cheese melt on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
|(12) Traditional Buffalo
|$15.99
You can't go wrong with the classic buffalo hot wings tossed or sauce-on-side. Celeries and carrots are included.
|Catfish & Fries
|$13.99
Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)
Edencrest at Beaverdale
3410 Beaver Ave., Des Moines
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
Fried and served with choice of sauce
|Cheeseburger
Served on White bun with Lettuce, Onion, and Tomato
|BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato; Served on toasted White bread with Mayo
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites
|$12.00
Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery.
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and Sriracha slaw on a toasted pretzel bun.
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$13.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa with tomatoes and red onions, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing. Served with choice of one regular side.
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Du Jour; Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.00
Classic Meatloaf with red peppers onions, bacon and Ketchup.
|Hamburger
|$11.00
Hand Crafted 1/3 lb patty
|The BEC
|$13.00
Classic Burger with Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
A generous portion of fried pollock & chips with tartar sauce.
|Poutine
|$11.00
Shoestring fries, beef pot roast, Porter gravy, white cheddar curds.
|Cornish Pasty
|$11.00
Ground pork & beef with potatoes & parsnips, baked in pastry and topped with gravy. Choice of side.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$7.69
Served with sriracha mayo and garlic mayo
|Dawn of the Dead
|$7.69
bacon, egg, American cheese, red onion, mayo
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.79
Served with marinara and ranch dressing
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Popular items
|Pork Tenderloin
|$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
|Pasta Diablo
|$15.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce. *Contains soy.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Deep-fried wonton skin with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls
|$6.95
Marinated chicken breasts, shrimp, herbs, and assortment of vegetables rolled in soft rice paper and served with plum sauce and peanut sweet & sour sauce. Chicken and Shrimp (or) Tofu
|INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Would you like us to include silverware?
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|CHEESEBALLS
|$12.00
Pepper jack cheese bites. Hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with choice of ranch or marinara.
|WINGS
|$15.00
Fried to order with your choice of up to 2 sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$11.00
Served with ranch or marinara.
Des Moines Pizza Company
604 Locust Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Knotty Bites
|$7.00
|Large
|$16.00
|Cheesecake
|$4.50
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Shrimp Toast
|$16.00
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic-Cajun Butter | Spinach
Grilled Focaccia | Lemon
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$15.00
Cheddar | Onion | Lettuce | Pickle | Mayo
|Seared Yellowfin Tuna
|$17.00
Sesame Seed | Wonton Crisps | Edamame
Wasabi Aioli | Soy Caramel
Coa Cantina
425 E Grand Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|El Diablo Amargo TOGO
|$18.00
Tequila, bitter black currant cordial, fresh ginger, lemon, and seltzer.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
|Tierra Roja TOGO
|$18.00
This is Bethany Ham's winning cocktail from the 2016 USA Altos Tequila Cocktail Competition: strawberry, and saffron-infused tequila, lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and a kiss of white peppercorn.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
|Coa Margarita TOGO CAN (2 drinks per can)
|$15.00
COA's traditional style margarita made with Corazon blanco tequila, house-made orange curacao, and fresh lime juice.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
STEAKS
Iowa Beef Steakhouse
1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Skillet Mushrooms
|$6.95
Sauteed in butter, Wine and seasoning
|Sirloin
|$31.95
20 oz sirloin
|Ribeye
|$33.95
16 oz well marbled cut, our most popular.
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
|INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Would you like us to include silverware?
|Panang Curry/Rice
|$13.95
A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk creamy peanut sauce, bell pepper your choice of meat and tossed with kaffair lime leaves.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Small House Salad
|$4.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons and choose of dressing on the side
|Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella
|Taco Pizza
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|Popular items
|TO-GO Mistakes Like Fractures
|$7.05
Hazy IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy. (7.2%)
|TO-GO Lopsided
|$14.05
Sour ale with raspberry, mango, lemonade! (7%)
|Lua Smush Burger
|$15.00
Two smush patties, fried onion, American, Lua sauce, pickles.
(gluten free upon request)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Fresh white cheese curds hand breaded and deep fried.
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
Bite-sized nuggets of chicken coated in a seasoned breading and deep fried. Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!
|Honey Sriracha Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with Honey Sriracha sauce. Served over Asian slaw with Sriracha mayo and tomato. Try it fried!
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.49
Single cheeseburger and french fries. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served upon request..
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
Boneless breaded wings tossed in one sauce of your choice. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
|HL Double Cheeseburger Basket
|$9.49
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions.
|Bacon Tots
|$8.99
Our world famous tator tots and jalapeños wrapped in thick bacon, then fried and topped with cheddar & jack cheese. Served with ranch.
HoQ
303 E 5th St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Free Range Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Locally raised, free-range chicken, local black beans, basmati rice, house-made sauce, yogurt crema, Milton Creamery cheddar, house-made tortilla; side salad (substitute fries $2)
|Chef Soup
Butternut Squash Bisque (GF, Can be vegan)
|Chef Suman's Bowl
|$13.00
Local greens, grilled seasonal vegetables, free-range poached egg, shaved local vegetables, house-made hummus, house-made lamb sausage, lemon juice, herb oil (GF, Can be vegetarian or vegan)
Strictly Good Eats
Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Stuffed turkey leg w/ 2 sides
|$22.00
Turkey leg is stuffed with 2 sides of your choice
|fried fish filet w/ 2 sides
|$12.00
|3 whole wings w/ 2 sides
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Italian Grinder Sandwich
|$10.25
|LG Taco
|$22.00
|LG Combo
|$22.70
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Jalepeno Havarti Burger
|$11.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Havarti cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and deep fried golden brown served with a side of ranch.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Hot Sour Soup
|$3.00
Spicy.
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$6.00
Crab, spicy mayo. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wisco Grub & Pub
3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a, Des Moines
|Popular items
|(4) Chicken Strips W/Fries
|$9.99
|Coleslaw Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Cheeseland Sandwich
|$11.50
Dough Co. Catering
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Specialty Pizza Spread ($6/per person)
|$6.00
An assortment of our specialty pizzas. Simply choose which pizzas you would like to include as well as any additional sides, desserts and drinks. Select your number of attendees at the bottom to complete your order
- 2