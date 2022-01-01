Des Moines restaurants you'll love

Des Moines restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Des Moines

Must-try Des Moines restaurants

Smokey D's BBQ

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rib/Meat Platter$16.79
A lunch rack of ribs and one choice of BBQ meats, 2 sides and a slice of garlic bread.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$8.49
Our Signature Breaded Tenderloin served on a Brioche Bun with pickles and onions on the side.
Dinner Platter$13.89
Your choice of 2 of our BBQ Meats and 2 choices for sides. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Big Acai Bowls

 

Big Acai Bowls

801 Grand Ave. Suite 310, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Sorbet Mix POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Big Acai Bowls
Hessen Haus

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden$11.49
Mac and cheese the German way... A tasty blend of Muenster, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses mixed with spaetzle. Topped with your choice of chicken, pork or beef for only $2.00 more.
Wienerschnitzel$15.99
Tender veal freshly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with German potato salad and pickled red cabbage.
Black Forest Schnitzel LARGE$15.99
Hand-breaded pork loin smothered in a rich and creamy cheese sauce with ham, spinach and mushrooms, presented over a bed of spaetzle.
More about Hessen Haus
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Graziano Sausage Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Strips$7.00
Cheddar Bacon Burger$12.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Rico's at Drake

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled chicken strips on avocado spread topped with bacon strip and cheese melt on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
(12) Traditional Buffalo$15.99
You can't go wrong with the classic buffalo hot wings tossed or sauce-on-side. Celeries and carrots are included.
Catfish & Fries$13.99
Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)
More about Rico's at Drake
Edencrest at Beaverdale

 

Edencrest at Beaverdale

3410 Beaver Ave., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
Fried and served with choice of sauce
Cheeseburger
Served on White bun with Lettuce, Onion, and Tomato
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato; Served on toasted White bread with Mayo
More about Edencrest at Beaverdale
Exile Brewing

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Popular items
Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites$12.00
Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery.
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and Sriracha slaw on a toasted pretzel bun.
Chicken Tender Wrap$13.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa with tomatoes and red onions, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing. Served with choice of one regular side.
More about Exile Brewing
300 Burger

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Popular items
Du Jour; Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
Classic Meatloaf with red peppers onions, bacon and Ketchup.
Hamburger$11.00
Hand Crafted 1/3 lb patty
The BEC$13.00
Classic Burger with Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese
More about 300 Burger
Royal Mile - Des Moines

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$14.00
A generous portion of fried pollock & chips with tartar sauce.
Poutine$11.00
Shoestring fries, beef pot roast, Porter gravy, white cheddar curds.
Cornish Pasty$11.00
Ground pork & beef with potatoes & parsnips, baked in pastry and topped with gravy. Choice of side.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.69
Served with sriracha mayo and garlic mayo
Dawn of the Dead$7.69
bacon, egg, American cheese, red onion, mayo
Fried Cheese Curds$8.79
Served with marinara and ranch dressing
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
The Hills Bar and Grill

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
Pasta Diablo$15.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce. *Contains soy.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Thai Flavors East 14th St

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Deep-fried wonton skin with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls$6.95
Marinated chicken breasts, shrimp, herbs, and assortment of vegetables rolled in soft rice paper and served with plum sauce and peanut sweet & sour sauce. Chicken and Shrimp (or) Tofu
INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Would you like us to include silverware?
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Popular items
CHEESEBALLS$12.00
Pepper jack cheese bites. Hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with choice of ranch or marinara.
WINGS$15.00
Fried to order with your choice of up to 2 sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$11.00
Served with ranch or marinara.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Des Moines Pizza Company

 

Des Moines Pizza Company

604 Locust Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Knotty Bites$7.00
Large$16.00
Cheesecake$4.50
More about Des Moines Pizza Company
RoCa

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Toast$16.00
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic-Cajun Butter | Spinach
Grilled Focaccia | Lemon
Cheeseburger Sliders$15.00
Cheddar | Onion | Lettuce | Pickle | Mayo
Seared Yellowfin Tuna$17.00
Sesame Seed | Wonton Crisps | Edamame
Wasabi Aioli | Soy Caramel
More about RoCA
Coa Cantina

 

Coa Cantina

425 E Grand Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Diablo Amargo TOGO$18.00
Tequila, bitter black currant cordial, fresh ginger, lemon, and seltzer.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
Tierra Roja TOGO$18.00
This is Bethany Ham's winning cocktail from the 2016 USA Altos Tequila Cocktail Competition: strawberry, and saffron-infused tequila, lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and a kiss of white peppercorn.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
Coa Margarita TOGO CAN (2 drinks per can)$15.00
COA's traditional style margarita made with Corazon blanco tequila, house-made orange curacao, and fresh lime juice.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
More about Coa Cantina
Iowa Beef Steakhouse

STEAKS

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Skillet Mushrooms$6.95
Sauteed in butter, Wine and seasoning
Sirloin$31.95
20 oz sirloin
Ribeye$33.95
16 oz well marbled cut, our most popular.
More about Iowa Beef Steakhouse
Thai Flavors

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Would you like us to include silverware?
Panang Curry/Rice$13.95
A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk creamy peanut sauce, bell pepper your choice of meat and tossed with kaffair lime leaves.
More about Thai Flavors
Dough Co. Pizza

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dough Co. Pizza

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small House Salad$4.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons and choose of dressing on the side
Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella
Taco Pizza
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
More about Dough Co. Pizza
Lua Brewing

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Popular items
TO-GO Mistakes Like Fractures$7.05
Hazy IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy. (7.2%)
TO-GO Lopsided$14.05
Sour ale with raspberry, mango, lemonade! (7%)
Lua Smush Burger$15.00
Two smush patties, fried onion, American, Lua sauce, pickles.
(gluten free upon request)
More about Lua Brewing
The Iowa Taproom

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$11.00
Fresh white cheese curds hand breaded and deep fried.
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
Bite-sized nuggets of chicken coated in a seasoned breading and deep fried. Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!
Honey Sriracha Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with Honey Sriracha sauce. Served over Asian slaw with Sriracha mayo and tomato. Try it fried!
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.49
Single cheeseburger and french fries. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served upon request..
Boneless Wings$11.99
Boneless breaded wings tossed in one sauce of your choice. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
HL Double Cheeseburger Basket$9.49
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions.
Bacon Tots$8.99
Our world famous tator tots and jalapeños wrapped in thick bacon, then fried and topped with cheddar & jack cheese. Served with ranch.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
HoQ

 

HoQ

303 E 5th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Free Range Chicken Burrito$16.00
Locally raised, free-range chicken, local black beans, basmati rice, house-made sauce, yogurt crema, Milton Creamery cheddar, house-made tortilla; side salad (substitute fries $2)
Chef Soup
Butternut Squash Bisque (GF, Can be vegan)
Chef Suman's Bowl$13.00
Local greens, grilled seasonal vegetables, free-range poached egg, shaved local vegetables, house-made hummus, house-made lamb sausage, lemon juice, herb oil (GF, Can be vegetarian or vegan)
More about HoQ
Strictly Good Eats

 

Strictly Good Eats

Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Stuffed turkey leg w/ 2 sides$22.00
Turkey leg is stuffed with 2 sides of your choice
fried fish filet w/ 2 sides$12.00
3 whole wings w/ 2 sides$12.00
More about Strictly Good Eats
Scornovacca's Ristorante

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Italian Grinder Sandwich$10.25
LG Taco$22.00
LG Combo$22.70
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
University Library Cafe

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Jalepeno Havarti Burger$11.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Havarti cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
Cheese Curds$8.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and deep fried golden brown served with a side of ranch.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.
More about University Library Cafe
Wasabi Chi

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Sour Soup$3.00
Spicy.
Miso Soup$2.00
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
Spicy Crab Roll$6.00
Crab, spicy mayo. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
More about Wasabi Chi
Wisco Grub & Pub

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wisco Grub & Pub

3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(4) Chicken Strips W/Fries$9.99
Coleslaw Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Cheeseland Sandwich$11.50
More about Wisco Grub & Pub
Dough Co. Catering

 

Dough Co. Catering

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Pizza Spread ($6/per person)$6.00
An assortment of our specialty pizzas. Simply choose which pizzas you would like to include as well as any additional sides, desserts and drinks. Select your number of attendees at the bottom to complete your order
More about Dough Co. Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Des Moines

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Pork Tenderloin

