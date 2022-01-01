Des Moines bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Des Moines

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Platter$13.89
Your choice of 2 of our BBQ Meats and 2 choices for sides. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
Smoked Wings$14.99
One pound of Smoked Wings sauced in your choice of Asian Glaze, BBQ Glaze, or Buffalo Sauce.
Rib/Meat Platter$16.79
A lunch rack of ribs and one choice of BBQ meats, 2 sides and a slice of garlic bread.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Hessen Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jägerschnitzel LARGE$14.99
Tender pork cutlet hand-breaded, pan-fried and smothered with a mushroom and onion gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and pickled red cabbage.
Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
More about Hessen Haus
Royal Mile - Des Moines image

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornish Pasty$11.00
Ground pork & beef with potatoes & parsnips, baked in pastry and topped with gravy. Choice of side.
Poutine$11.00
Shoestring fries, beef pot roast, Porter gravy, white cheddar curds.
Reuben Spring Rolls$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
Crème Brûlée$8.00
Homemade custard with a layer of flamed caramelized sugar.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$19.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
10"$12.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
14" FRENCH DIP$22.00
Our hand-crafted crust topped with a blend of our homemade alfredo and au jus sauce with a touch of cream cheese. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions mozzarella, and a generous portion of beef. Served with homemade au jus.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Coa Cantina image

 

Coa Cantina

425 E Grand Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Diablo Amargo TOGO$18.00
Tequila, bitter black currant cordial, fresh ginger, lemon, and seltzer.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
Tierra Roja TOGO$18.00
This is Bethany Ham's winning cocktail from the 2016 USA Altos Tequila Cocktail Competition: strawberry, and saffron-infused tequila, lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and a kiss of white peppercorn.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
Coa Margarita TOGO CAN (2 drinks per can)$15.00
COA's traditional style margarita made with Corazon blanco tequila, house-made orange curacao, and fresh lime juice.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
More about Coa Cantina
The Iowa Taproom image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Swiss$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Rueben$14.00
A classic corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and kicked up Thousand Island on marble rye bread.
Southwest Salad$14.00
• Mixed greens • Buffalo chicken • Pico de gallo • Pepper jack • Corn • Black beans • Tortilla chips • Chipotle ranch dressing
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Burger$12.99
Topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
Pickle Burger$12.99
Fried pickles, Gouda, and sriracha mayo.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
Cheese Curds$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Strictly Good Eats image

 

Strictly Good Eats

Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed turkey leg w/ 2 sides$22.00
Turkey leg is stuffed with 2 sides of your choice
3 whole wings w/ 2 sides$12.00
fried fish filet w/ 2 sides$12.00
More about Strictly Good Eats
Wisco Grub & Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wisco Grub & Pub

3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(4) Chicken Strips W/Fries$9.99
Coleslaw Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Cheeseland Sandwich$11.50
More about Wisco Grub & Pub
801 Chophouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

801 Chophouse

801 Grand Ave STE 200, Des Moines

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
Splash Seafood Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Splash Seafood Bar & Grill

303 Locust St, Des Moines

Avg 4 (283 reviews)
Takeout
More about Splash Seafood Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Des Moines

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Pork Tenderloin

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston