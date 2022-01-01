Des Moines bars & lounges you'll love
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Dinner Platter
|$13.89
Your choice of 2 of our BBQ Meats and 2 choices for sides. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
|Smoked Wings
|$14.99
One pound of Smoked Wings sauced in your choice of Asian Glaze, BBQ Glaze, or Buffalo Sauce.
|Rib/Meat Platter
|$16.79
A lunch rack of ribs and one choice of BBQ meats, 2 sides and a slice of garlic bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Jägerschnitzel LARGE
|$14.99
Tender pork cutlet hand-breaded, pan-fried and smothered with a mushroom and onion gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and pickled red cabbage.
|Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich
|$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
|Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Cornish Pasty
|$11.00
Ground pork & beef with potatoes & parsnips, baked in pastry and topped with gravy. Choice of side.
|Poutine
|$11.00
Shoestring fries, beef pot roast, Porter gravy, white cheddar curds.
|Reuben Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island.
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
|Pork Tenderloin
|$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
|Crème Brûlée
|$8.00
Homemade custard with a layer of flamed caramelized sugar.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$19.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
|10"
|$12.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
|14" FRENCH DIP
|$22.00
Our hand-crafted crust topped with a blend of our homemade alfredo and au jus sauce with a touch of cream cheese. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions mozzarella, and a generous portion of beef. Served with homemade au jus.
Coa Cantina
425 E Grand Ave, Des Moines
|El Diablo Amargo TOGO
|$18.00
Tequila, bitter black currant cordial, fresh ginger, lemon, and seltzer.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
|Tierra Roja TOGO
|$18.00
This is Bethany Ham's winning cocktail from the 2016 USA Altos Tequila Cocktail Competition: strawberry, and saffron-infused tequila, lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and a kiss of white peppercorn.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
|Coa Margarita TOGO CAN (2 drinks per can)
|$15.00
COA's traditional style margarita made with Corazon blanco tequila, house-made orange curacao, and fresh lime juice.
- 2 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER -
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Buffalo Chicken Swiss
|$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Rueben
|$14.00
A classic corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and kicked up Thousand Island on marble rye bread.
|Southwest Salad
|$14.00
• Mixed greens • Buffalo chicken • Pico de gallo • Pepper jack • Corn • Black beans • Tortilla chips • Chipotle ranch dressing
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|BBQ Burger
|$12.99
Topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
|Pickle Burger
|$12.99
Fried pickles, Gouda, and sriracha mayo.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
Strictly Good Eats
Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street, Des Moines
|Stuffed turkey leg w/ 2 sides
|$22.00
Turkey leg is stuffed with 2 sides of your choice
|3 whole wings w/ 2 sides
|$12.00
|fried fish filet w/ 2 sides
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wisco Grub & Pub
3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a, Des Moines
|Popular items
|(4) Chicken Strips W/Fries
|$9.99
|Coleslaw Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Cheeseland Sandwich
|$11.50