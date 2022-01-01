Des Moines burger restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Des Moines burger restaurants

Des Moines restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Des Moines

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

Glossy Shrimp & Fries$12.99
Try our lightly breaded shrimps fried and coated with our sweet house sauce. Served with crunchy fries. You can always add extra sides and drinks for a small up charge.
Catfish & Fries$13.99
Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)
(12) Traditional Lemon Pepper$15.99
Our lemon pepper wings are always refreshing with the lemon tanginess that you can always balance out with a strawberry long island (not included). Served with celeries and carrots.
300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

The BEC$13.00
Classic Burger with Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese
Caliente$13.00
Classic burger with Ghost Chili Spicy cheese sauce!
Betty$13.00
Classic Burger with Red Onion Jam and Feta
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

Raygun$9.08
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
Zombie Burger$6.88
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Zombie sauce
Planet Terror$7.98
BBQ sauce, bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, ranch dressing
Zora

2120 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines

