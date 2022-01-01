Des Moines burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Des Moines
More about Rico's at Drake
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Glossy Shrimp & Fries
|$12.99
Try our lightly breaded shrimps fried and coated with our sweet house sauce. Served with crunchy fries. You can always add extra sides and drinks for a small up charge.
|Catfish & Fries
|$13.99
Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)
|(12) Traditional Lemon Pepper
|$15.99
Our lemon pepper wings are always refreshing with the lemon tanginess that you can always balance out with a strawberry long island (not included). Served with celeries and carrots.
More about 300 Burger
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Popular items
|The BEC
|$13.00
Classic Burger with Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese
|Caliente
|$13.00
Classic burger with Ghost Chili Spicy cheese sauce!
|Betty
|$13.00
Classic Burger with Red Onion Jam and Feta
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Raygun
|$9.08
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
|Zombie Burger
|$6.88
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Zombie sauce
|Planet Terror
|$7.98
BBQ sauce, bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, ranch dressing