Des Moines sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Des Moines
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Jägerschnitzel LARGE
|$14.99
Tender pork cutlet hand-breaded, pan-fried and smothered with a mushroom and onion gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and pickled red cabbage.
|Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich
|$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
|Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Cornish Pasty
|$11.00
Ground pork & beef with potatoes & parsnips, baked in pastry and topped with gravy. Choice of side.
|Poutine
|$11.00
Shoestring fries, beef pot roast, Porter gravy, white cheddar curds.
|Reuben Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island.
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Create your own Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own
|Create your Own Half/Half Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings or choose from a specialty pizza for each half
|Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|LG Taco
|$22.00
|LG Deluxe
|$24.40
|Breadsticks (5)
|$6.95
Dough Co. Catering
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Specialty Pizza Spread ($6/per person)
|$6.00
An assortment of our specialty pizzas. Simply choose which pizzas you would like to include as well as any additional sides, desserts and drinks. Select your number of attendees at the bottom to complete your order