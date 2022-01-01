Bacon cheeseburgers in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.49
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$12.00
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$12.00
Two 1/4 lb. patties with KC BBQ sauce, smoked cheddar, grilled onions, and bacon on a brioche bun.
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Lunch Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.00
Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$13.00
Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.70
|LG Bacon Cheeseburger
|$23.20
|MED Bacon Cheeseburger
|$19.10
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
|$13.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with peanut butter and 2 strips of bacon, served on fresh toasted bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.