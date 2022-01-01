Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$12.49
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
More about Hessen Haus
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Bacon Burger$12.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ BACON BURGER$12.00
Two 1/4 lb. patties with KC BBQ sauce, smoked cheddar, grilled onions, and bacon on a brioche bun.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.00
Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.00
Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Bacon Cheeseburger$15.70
LG Bacon Cheeseburger$23.20
MED Bacon Cheeseburger$19.10
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$13.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with peanut butter and 2 strips of bacon, served on fresh toasted bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.
More about University Library Cafe

