Bruschetta in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve bruschetta
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Balsamic tomato salad with homegrown basil over mozzarella crostini.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Bruschetta (5)
|$10.50
Toasted foccacia bread topped with bruschetta oil, tomato, basil,
fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze