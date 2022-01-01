Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$12.00
Balsamic tomato salad with homegrown basil over mozzarella crostini.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta (5)$10.50
Toasted foccacia bread topped with bruschetta oil, tomato, basil,
fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$14.99
Italian toast, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, red onion, fresh mozzarella
Extra 4 Bruschetta Bread$2.00
Bruschetta (Side)$9.99
Italian toast, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, red onion, fresh mozzarella
More about Centro

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Tortas

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Chicken Pasta

Taco Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston