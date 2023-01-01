Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Buffalo Wings
Des Moines restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Sprockets
1905 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
No reviews yet
12 Buffalo Wings
$18.99
More about Sprockets
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(884 reviews)
Buffalo Wings
$13.99
1 pound of wings tossed in homemade buffalo sauce.
More about University Library Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines
Honey Chicken
Vegetable Soup
Papaya Salad
Custard
Bisque
Thai Tea
Pies
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
More near Des Moines to explore
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.6
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ames
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1003 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(645 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston