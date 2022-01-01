Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve burritos

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Burrito$15.99
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
Big Brunch Burrito$15.99
Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, Malo tots, queso, shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema on a flour tortilla; with choice of Malo tots or fruit
Burrito Bowl$16.99
Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried beans
Fajita Burrito image

 

Rita's Cantina

401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.1 (348 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$14.00
Choice of steak, chicken or shrimp with grilled peppers and onions, sour cream, lettuce and rice. Smothered in house queso, with guacamole, and salsa verde. Served with rice and refried black beans.
Item pic

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$13.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, avocado, roasted peppers, jalapenos, lime crème. (GF)
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BURRITO ROYALE W/ HASH BROWNS$10.00
A staff favorite! Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce. Served with hash browns.
BURRITO ROYALE CURBSIDE$8.00
Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce.
CURBSIDE BURRITO ROYALE$8.00
Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce.
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TO-GO Burrito Supreme$7.00
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or scrambled tofu, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, onion, flour tortilla, salsa
Steak & Potato Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, carne asada, fried potato, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
Kid's Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa, flour tortilla, choice of kid's potatoes or fresh fruit
HoQ image

 

HoQ

303 E 5th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Range Chicken Burrito$16.00
Locally raised, free-range chicken, local black beans, basmati rice, house-made sauce, yogurt crema, Milton Creamery cheddar, house-made tortilla; side salad (substitute fries $2)
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed full with eggs, crispy potatoes tossed in Mo' Rub seasoning, sausage, onions and cheese. Served with our house salsa. Try it smothered in cheese sauce and housemade chili for $2.
