Burritos in Des Moines

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Vegan Burrito
|$15.99
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
|Big Brunch Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, Malo tots, queso, shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema on a flour tortilla; with choice of Malo tots or fruit
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.99
Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried beans
Rita's Cantina
401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of steak, chicken or shrimp with grilled peppers and onions, sour cream, lettuce and rice. Smothered in house queso, with guacamole, and salsa verde. Served with rice and refried black beans.
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, avocado, roasted peppers, jalapenos, lime crème. (GF)
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|BURRITO ROYALE W/ HASH BROWNS
|$10.00
A staff favorite! Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce. Served with hash browns.
|BURRITO ROYALE CURBSIDE
|$8.00
Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce.
|CURBSIDE BURRITO ROYALE
|$8.00
Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce.
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Burrito Supreme
|$7.00
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or scrambled tofu, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, onion, flour tortilla, salsa
|Steak & Potato Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla, carne asada, fried potato, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
|Kid's Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa, flour tortilla, choice of kid's potatoes or fresh fruit
HoQ
303 E 5th St, Des Moines
|Free Range Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Locally raised, free-range chicken, local black beans, basmati rice, house-made sauce, yogurt crema, Milton Creamery cheddar, house-made tortilla; side salad (substitute fries $2)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed full with eggs, crispy potatoes tossed in Mo' Rub seasoning, sausage, onions and cheese. Served with our house salsa. Try it smothered in cheese sauce and housemade chili for $2.