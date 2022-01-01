Calamari in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve calamari
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Calamari
|$13.99
Crispy calamari and fried jalapeno with roasted jalapeno aioli
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Superwild Calamari
|$8.95
Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with a hot chili and garlic sauce.
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|Calamari
|$10.00
Tender and crispy. Served with house red sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Thai Flavors Fried Calamari
|$8.95
Lightly fried breaded calamari tossed in hot chili and garlic sauce.
|Calamari Salad
|$7.00
Marinated thin sliced Japanese calamari, bamboo, kombu seaweed on cucumber slices, sweet vinaigrette dressing.
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Thai Crispy Calamari
|$10.00
Crispy light bites of calamari served with a Thai chili sauce.
|Calamari Mango Roll
|$6.00
Fried calamari, mango, spicy mayo, honey wasabi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.