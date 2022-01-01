Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve calamari

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.99
Crispy calamari and fried jalapeno with roasted jalapeno aioli
Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Superwild Calamari$8.95
Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with a hot chili and garlic sauce.
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$10.00
Tender and crispy. Served with house red sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce
Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Flavors Fried Calamari$8.95
Lightly fried breaded calamari tossed in hot chili and garlic sauce.
Calamari Salad$7.00
Marinated thin sliced Japanese calamari, bamboo, kombu seaweed on cucumber slices, sweet vinaigrette dressing.
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Crispy Calamari$10.00
Crispy light bites of calamari served with a Thai chili sauce.
Calamari Mango Roll$6.00
Fried calamari, mango, spicy mayo, honey wasabi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari (Side)$9.99
With lemon aioli and marinara
Fried Calamari$15.99
With lemon aioli and marinara
