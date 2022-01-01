Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Item pic

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Cashew Chicken$13.00
Chopped chicken breast, cashews, and cranberries in a curried sauce atop romaine. Finished with green onion and sweet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L-CHICKEN CASHEW$10.95
Stir-fried chicken, bell peppers, onion, carrot and water chestnut in special sauce and topped with roasted cashew nuts.
Cashew Chicken$12.95
Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, water chestnut, onions, and hot peppers in a special homemade sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Cashew Chicken /rice$14.00
More about Wasabi Chi

