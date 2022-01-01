Cashew chicken in Des Moines
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Curried Cashew Chicken
|$13.00
Chopped chicken breast, cashews, and cranberries in a curried sauce atop romaine. Finished with green onion and sweet balsamic vinaigrette.
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|L-CHICKEN CASHEW
|$10.95
Stir-fried chicken, bell peppers, onion, carrot and water chestnut in special sauce and topped with roasted cashew nuts.
|Cashew Chicken
|$12.95
Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, water chestnut, onions, and hot peppers in a special homemade sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut.